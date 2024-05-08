Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group stock traded down GBX 15.70 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 581.80 ($7.31). The company had a trading volume of 8,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 582.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 596.54. Andrews Sykes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 510 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($9.74). The stock has a market cap of £243.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.53 and a beta of 0.43.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

