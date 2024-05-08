Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 8th (ACM, ADTN, AGM, ALAB, ANET, APLS, ARMP, ARVN, ATEC, AVDL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 8th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $212.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

