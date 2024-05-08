Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 8th (ACM, ADTN, AGM, ALAB, ANET, APLS, ARMP, ARVN, ATEC, AVDL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 8th:
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.
boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock.
ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
