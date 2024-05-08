American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $80.76.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.