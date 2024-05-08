Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.38

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 190799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $825.72 million, a P/E ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

