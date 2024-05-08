Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 115,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,298. The company has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a P/E ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

