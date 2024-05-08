Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $186.39 and last traded at $188.00. Approximately 8,569,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 43,627,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,255,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,174,345,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,197,961 shares of company stock worth $4,482,244,357. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,352,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,145,793,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 473,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 144,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

