Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s current price.

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATEC

Alphatec Stock Down 18.2 %

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,345. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.48. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bakst acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 285,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,495 in the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $28,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 151,249 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Alphatec by 276.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.