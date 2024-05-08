Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $17.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,383. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.40.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

