Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $17.01 earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,383. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.40.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.