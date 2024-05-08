Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.