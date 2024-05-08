Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ALHC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $144,036.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

