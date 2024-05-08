Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $118.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00089482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00033042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

