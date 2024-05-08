Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q2 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.45. 35,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.00.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMG. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.