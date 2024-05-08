Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 6.8 %

ADUS opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.