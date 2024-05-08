Accolade (ACCD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD):

4/30/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Accolade Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $583.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accolade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Accolade by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

