Accolade (ACCD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD):
- 4/30/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Accolade Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Accolade stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $583.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.15.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accolade
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.