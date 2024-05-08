7,681 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,573 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 693.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

