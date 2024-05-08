5,283 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

