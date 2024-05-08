3,086 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

