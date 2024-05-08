2,981 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.3 %

RIO stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

