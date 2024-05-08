2,530 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

