1,926 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

