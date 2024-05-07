Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.38.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $165.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

