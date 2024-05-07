Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. 401,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.