Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIGH. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,341. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

