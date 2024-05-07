Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,316 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

