Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

BMY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 9,110,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,839,226. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.