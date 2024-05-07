Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to ~$2.96-3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.67.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

