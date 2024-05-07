Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

TSE WJX opened at C$27.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.89. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$21.63 and a 12 month high of C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

