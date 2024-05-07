Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.88

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 722641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

