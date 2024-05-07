Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 102.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.65 and a 1-year high of $238.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

