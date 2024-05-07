Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYM traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,570. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

