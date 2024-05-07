Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.87

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 1796898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGK. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

