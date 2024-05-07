VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,595 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.34. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

