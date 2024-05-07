UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 44 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $428.56. The stock had a trading volume of 787,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

