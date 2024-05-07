Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $577.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,162,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

