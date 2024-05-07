U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in DocuSign by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 551,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 405,976 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in DocuSign by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

