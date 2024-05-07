U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,093,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 804.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in General Motors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,232.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,273,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 164,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

