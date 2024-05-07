TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.96

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.96 and last traded at $130.10, with a volume of 49462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.15 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,221 shares of company stock valued at $23,015,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.