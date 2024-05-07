Thomas Schiller Sells 60,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,488. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

