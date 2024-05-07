Tenon Medical (TNON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 532.14% and a negative return on equity of 934.11%.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNON opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.