Tapestry (TPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY24 guidance at $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.200-4.250 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Read Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.