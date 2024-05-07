Synthetix (SNX) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004329 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $908.61 million and $21.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

