Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. TriNet Group accounts for 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of TriNet Group worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,777,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,427 shares of company stock worth $3,875,024. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.