Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.47. 16,255,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,571,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

