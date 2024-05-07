Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. 3,899,602 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.