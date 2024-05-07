Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $6.47 on Tuesday, reaching $220.46. 2,676,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,168,641. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock worth $86,053,862. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.