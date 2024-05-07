Stifel Nicolaus Raises RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $68.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. RxSight has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $419,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $419,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,520. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

