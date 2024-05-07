Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Stem has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,578.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $46,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,578.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $45,616.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 772,268 shares worth $1,650,229. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stem by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Stem by 303.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

