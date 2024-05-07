Spire Wealth Management Has $3.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.13. The stock had a trading volume of 74,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

