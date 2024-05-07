Spire Wealth Management Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.09. 300,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,490,181. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

