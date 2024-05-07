SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,469,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.84% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $160,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. 1,767,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

